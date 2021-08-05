Khloe Kardashian's exes Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom try to win her back: Report

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly moving forward, but being held back by exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, as they are trying to win her back. According to a source, via Entertainment Tonight, Khloe has been ‘staying positive’ since her breakup with Tristan Thompson. The television personality is apparently focussing on their daughter True, 3, and spending her time with friends and family.

While adding that the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum, as per the source for ET, has also been keeping herself ‘mentally and physically healthy.’ The Kardashian sister had broken up with Tristan Thompson back in June amid cheating rumors concerning him from 2018. The two, however, have been staying in touch as their daughter True’s parents. “Tristan wants her back and has been doing his best to stay in touch with her and be cute on the phone, etc. At this point, Khloe just isn't having it," the source for ET added. "She is kinda over the nice flowers and gifts being sent to help try to win her over or win her back. She just feels past that right now,” the source said.

Speaking on Khloe’s admiration for her ex boyfriend, the source said that she ‘still has love for him’, but has been ‘keeping him at an arm's length.’ However, according to the source, via ET, the two getting back together has some ‘potential.’ Reportedly, Tristan and Khloe have a ‘cordial relationship’ with each other, but it is not anything ‘romantic.’ The two apparently stay in communication regarding their daughter True. “They're in touch as co-parents, not romantic partners, and it's a very different dynamic,” added the source, via ET.

While Tristan and Khloe act as co-parents of True, the television star’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has also been making headlines for flirtatious comments posted to her Instagram pictures post her split with Thompson. "Lamar will always want Khloe back. She and her family were so good to him. He doesn't stand a chance and Lamar knows that,” added the source.

However, according to the source, via ET, the reality star is not looking to date anybody at the moment. “She's fresh out of a complicated relationship and just wants to focus on herself, True and work,” added the source.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian reveals something she’s struggling with as a parent to True; Find out