Khloe Kardashian's friend Malika Haqq pays tribute to 'god mommy' Kris Jenner on her birthday

In the world of celebrity glitz and glamour, sometimes the most touching and heartfelt moments are shared on special occasions. Kris Jenner, the legendary mother of six, celebrated her 68th birthday, and the outpouring of love from her dear ones was nothing short of heart-warming. Malika Haqq, a close friend of Khloe Kardashian, decided to express her admiration and affection for Kris Jenner in a truly special way. Come let’s look at her birthday tribute for Kris Jenner.

A special bond with ‘God Mommy’

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters, being the close-knit family they are, also showered their mother with heartfelt wishes. However, it was the tribute from Khloe Kardashian’s dear friend Malika Haqq, that stood out. She shared a group photo featuring herself, lsister Khadijah, Khloe, and Kris.

She captioned the picture as, “Since I was a girl I have admired your ability to reach as many people as only you can with such warmth and joy . One of my favorite blessings; I enjoy your heart and bright spirit. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and gifts with me. THANK YOU, My son couldn’t have a better God Mommy. I look up to you… I am grateful for you… I love you mama @krisjenner HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Malika poured her heart out, expressing her admiration for Kris Jenner’s remarkable ability to touch people’s lives with warmth and joy.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian pays birthday tribute to her 'beautiful, kind, and loving mommy' Kris Jenner

Another sweet birthday greeting

Kris Jenner’s long-time boyfriend, Corey Gamble took to Instagram to express his love and admiration for the matriarch. In a touching post, he referred to her as his ‘beautiful queen’ and praised her as a ‘powerful force of love and wisdom.’ Corey’s words are a testament to the strength of their relationship and the love he holds for Kris, not only as a partner but also as a mother to her six children.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian shares an adorable video of kids True and Tatum playing together at home in pajamas