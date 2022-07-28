Khloe Kardashian's 'little lady' True Thompson poses cutely in new photos; See Kylie Jenner's sweet comment

Khloe Kardashian recently dropped some stunning photos of her daughter True Thompson as the duo seemed to be heading for a getaway together. Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson's daughter was seen posing while being seated in a plane, all ready to jet off. Sharing the new photos, True captioned the post as "My little lady" as her daughter sweetly posed flashing her sweet smile.

In the photos shared by Khloe, the 4-year-old can be seen holding an iPad in her lap while wearing a printed top and shorts with sneakers. The photos showcase True posing in a camera-ready manner as she casually smiled and was seen seated with a stuffed animal by her side. Her toothy grin won fans as well as Khloe's family members' hearts.

In the comments, True Thompson received a lot of sweet compliments including one from her aunt Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul gushed about her niece as she wrote, "Cutie patootie" the comments. True's photos also received a sweet comment from Vanessa Bryant who wrote, "She's so cute!"

Check out Khloe Kardashian's post here:

Khloe's new post with True's photos comes after it was recently announced that she and Tristan are expecting their second baby via surrogacy. Reports suggested that while Khloe and Tristan are not together, they will be co-parenting the second baby. It was also reported that the second baby was conceived before Thompson's paternity scandal was revealed which led to Khloe and Tristan's eventual breakup. Recently, The Kardashians' first season showcased Khloe's reaction on learning about Tristan fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.

