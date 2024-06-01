Khloe Kardashian's NSFW Confession in The Kardashians Season 5 Surpasses Her OnlyFans Feet Fiasco; Deets

Last year, Khloé Kardashian talked about other career endeavors. She joked that she should start an account on OnlyFans for her feet and she believed it would be a lucrative business. And now she is back with yet another NSFW comment while speaking on one episode of The Kardashians. Talking with her sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian said that as she lost some weight her camel toe disappeared.

What has Khloe Kardashian commented?

During the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian said that her camel toe “disappeared” after she lost weight. She nicknamed her camel toe Camille.

"I tend to have a larger puss," Khloe stated in a confessional. "Like when I'm fat, it gets fatter. Because when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I'm skinnier, Camille disappeared."

As Khloé explained, she finds the idea of having a "micro-puss fascinating," adding, "Doesn't everyone want a smaller puss?" Regarding the male anatomy, Khloe confessed to her sister Kylie Jenner that she does not prefer the "micro-pe*is."

However, after Kylie told her not to speak anything against "shaming micros," Khloe responded, "OK, we won't, but nobody wants them. You just accept them."

Khloe has been vocal about Camille, explaining that naming it, was a way to reclaim her power amid negativity. “I took my power back and named her Camille the Camel for the world to know because no one is going to f–k with me and embarrass me about something I can’t f–king control,” Khloé shared during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

She expressed the same thing in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling Kourtney Kardashian, “I always have camel toe. It is what it is — I can’t control it.”

Weight loss boosted her self-esteem, said Khloe Kardashian

In a candid interview with PEOPLE magazine back in 2017, Kardashian said that weight loss significantly impacted her confidence and in a good way.

She said that though she had always maintained a high level of self-esteem, after losing weight, she became more confident.

“I definitely feel more confident now," she told PEOPLE. "I feel sexier in my body. I’m not as embarrassed if my girlfriends have a pool party, and I say I left my suit at home."

She also told the magazine that it was not about numbers, but it was about the holistic approach to health and well-being. Weight or clothing size has not effected her much, as she said in the interview. She rather cares about how she looks and how she feels about herself.

She gave importance to the real fitness level testing herself if she could climb stairs or run up to hill without huffing and puffing, She also added that she has girlfriends who were skinnier than her, but what gave her much pleasure was that she could sprint up a flight of stairs while they’re out of breath. And for her nothing more fulfilling to a real fitness-loving person than this and she accomplished that feat.

