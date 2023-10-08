‘Kick the sh*t out of me’: When Dwayne Johnson revealed his dad taught him how to give everything ‘every ounce of effort’

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock in his wrestling days, attributes his remarkable work ethic to his father. Growing up in a wrestling family, he watched his dad, Rocky Johnson, dedicate himself tirelessly to his craft. This instilled in Dwayne a deep sense of commitment and discipline that he carries into his own career. The values of hard work, perseverance, and a relentless drive to excel have been the cornerstones of his success in both the wrestling ring and the world of entertainment, making him an inspiration to many.

In a career spanning over a decade, Dwayne Johnson has transformed from a college athlete to a professional wrestler and ultimately into a global movie star. He attributes his remarkable success to the unwavering work ethic he developed during his formative years, while training alongside his father, Rocky Johnson, a former professional wrestler.

In one of his Instagram posts, Johnson wrote, “Back when I was a punk kid, my dad would take me to the gym on weekends and kick the s--t [out of] me in the weight room and on the wrestling mats. He’d say, ’You didn’t get up early to come here and give half-ass effort. Leave it all in the gym.”

Back in 2017, Rocky Johnson revealed in an interview with Hannibal TV, “I’m going to train you 150 percent. And I was hard on him. But he never gave up.”

Dwayne Johnson as a footballer

Dwayne Johnson's journey to stardom took an unexpected turn when, despite being part of a college football team that secured a national championship, a string of injuries halted his football career. These setbacks, however, proved to be a pivotal moment in his life, as they paved the way for him to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in professional wrestling.

In his Instagram post, Johnson said, “Years later, when I played [football at the University of Miami], we applied the same principles: we left it all on the field,” while reflecting on how the work ethics he learned from his father at a young age stuck with him.

