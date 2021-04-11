Kid Cudi pays tribute to Kurt Cobain by wearing a green cardigan and floral dress inspired by him on SNL

Kid Cudi honoured the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain with his performance on Saturday Night Live. Take a look.

Kid Cudi’s latest appearance on Saturday Night Live was indeed a special one. The rapper paid homage to Kurt Cobain on the US show. On the singer’s death anniversary, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, honoured the Nirvana frontman during his performance. The musician performed two tracks, 'Sad People' and 'Tequila Shots'. The theme behind both songs was suicide prevention. Kurt Cobain had lost his battle with suicide back in 1994 on 5 April.

While performing the songs, the rapper wore outfits which were inspired by the late singer. For 'Sad People', Kid Cudi wore a long floral-printed dress. Kurt Cobain famously wore dresses quite often and multiple magazine covers are a proof of that. On the other hand, in his performance of 'Tequila Shots', the rapper wore a green-coloured cardigan with a white T-shirt underneath. Interestingly, it had a striking resemblance to a cardigan worn by the late comedian Chris Farley, who died due to a drug overdose back in 1997.

Kurt Cobain was known for being ahead of his time as he often challenged gender norms with his choice of outfits. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Nirvana frontman opened up about being comfortable with his feminine side. He had stated, “Wearing a dress shows I can be as feminine as I want. I'm a heterosexual... big deal, but if I was a homosexual, it wouldn’t matter, either.” On the singer’s 27th death anniversary, Kid Cudi’s tribute to the late singer truly moved people.

