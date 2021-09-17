Kid Cudi pens a touching tribute for Lil Nas X: He's a 'true rockstar'

Lil Nas X has been named one of Time's 100 most influential people for 2021, and Kid Cudi has written a moving homage to the hip-hop artist, praising him as a pioneer for homosexual and Black males in the genre. "Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f— what anyone says," Cudi, 37, wrote. "What he's doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence."

However, Cudi went on to claim that seeing Lil Nas, 22, tweet that "maybe a lot of [Black male artists] just don't want to work with me" after the tracklist only included Black women and white guys made him "sad." Cudi responded to his tweet at the time, stating he'd be delighted to collaborate with him and "frolic in rose gardens with u singin about my pain."

However, as per People, in his Time 100 article, he commended Lil Nas for his efforts overcoming preconceptions and defying all obstacles. "There's a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he's going to break that s— down," he wrote. "We have to stand with him. I'm going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support."

Meanwhile, the latest Time 100 honor comes only days before the singer's first album Montero is scheduled to be released. Lil Nas X collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on "Dolla Sign Slime," Elton John on "One of Me," Miley Cyrus on "Am I Dreaming," and Doja Cat on "Scoop" on the new album.

