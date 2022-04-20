Kid Cudi says 'I am not cool with that man' amid collab news with Kanye West

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are no longer friends. Following their public falling out after Kanye announced that Cudi will not be part of his latest album Donda 2, Cudi cut all his cords with the Praise God rapper. The duo is known for collaborating on music together in the past yet Kanye's decision drew a thick line between these two friends.

On Tuesday, Cudi confirmed his upcoming collab with Kanye on Pusha T's It's Almost Dry album. The rapper clarified in a tweet that he will never work with the Yeezy founder again. Cudi wrote, "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye." He went on and noted, "I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye," as per Page Six.

For the unversed, earlier this year Kanye publicly announced that Cudi will not be a part of his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Though now Kanye has stopped his ranting spree on Instagram, he was rather a storm on it before and had commented on many celebs along with his hate posts for Davidson.

However, with the collab news spreading around, fans expected the duo to come back together which according to Cudi's tweet now seems like a bleak fantasy. The two have previously worked together on multiple songs and even released a joint album in 2018, Kids See Ghosts.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West will be on The Kardashians, says 'we’re always a family'