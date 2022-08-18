Kid Cudi SLAMS Kanye West for coming after him amid Kim Kardashian divorce: That s**t pissed me off

Kid Cudi is calling out Kanye West who slammed the rapper publically amid his split with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a new interview with Esquire, Cudi opened up about his public beef with the Yeezy founder which blew up earlier this year after West slammed his longtime friend Cudi through the mud for being friends with ex Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Cudi told the outlet, "If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f–king problem. You need to own up to your s–t like every man in this life has," after Kanye West could not accept Kim Kardashian's divorce filing back in February of 2021. Cudi added, "I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it," per Page Six.

West and Cudi's friendship took a toll for the worse when Kanye cut Cudi from his Donda 2 album over his friendship with comedian Pete Davidson who was dating Kim at the time, "I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s–t had anything to do with me," Cudi continued. The rapper also talked about how West coming after him, launched an army of fans on him which affected his mental health significantly, "Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s–t about you?"

Cudi then noted, "That s–t pissed me off. That he had the power to f–k with me that week. That he used his power to f–k with me. That pissed me off. You f–king with my mental health now, bro." As for their reconciliation, things aren't looking up yet as Cudi shared, "It’s gonna take a motherf–king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk."

