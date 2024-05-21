Kid Rock Allegedly Waves Gun And Uses Racial Slurs During New Interview; Says 'I Really Don't Give A F***'

Kid Rock recently had an interview with Rolling Stones’ writer David Peisner, during which the artist allegedly used the N-word a lot of times. That was not it, as the musician even waved a gun in the air during his interview.

While talking about a number of instances where Kid Rock uses racial slurs, the writer has revealed a lot of other things that took place during the interview.

Kid Rock during the interview

The story by David Peisner also mentions Rock’s white butler who goes by a racially charged nickname “Uncle Tom.” “He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point,” the writer has stated in his story.

The article even mentions that Rock notes “And I got a f**king g**amn gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!” as per Billboard.

In the article that speaks about almost his lifetime, from his childhood in Detroit suburbs to his libertarian rise, and also his music career, the Picture singer says “I’m part of the problem.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Calling himself “one of the polarizing people,” Rock adds that he often talks about other people, and then once in a while when he looks in a mirror, he talks to himself stating, “Oh, yeah, why don’t you shut the f**k up too?” the artist stated.

Advertisement

In the piece, it is even mentioned that the 53-year-old artist is now going after a few ice cream companies such as Ben & Jerry’s, and Planet Fitness, the same brands that reportedly are the targets of right-wing parties, for their involvement in trans-inclusive policies.

Other people about the artist

While David Peisner had a chance to interview Kid Rock after making attempts for almost a year, he meanwhile spoke to a few people who had previously worked with him. Kenny Olson was one of these people, who was once the lead guitarist in Rock’s band.

Speaking of Rock’s transformation into a MAGA-fueled culture warrior, Olson stated that he didn't understand from where he was influenced.

He added “I’ve always felt music should inspire people, not divide people,” while also mentioning that a lot of people asked him about Rock and the changes in his life, but even Olson didn't have any idea about it.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth dishes on meeting Stray Kids at Met Gala 2024; talks about 'lifting and cuddling' K-pop group