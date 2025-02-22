Kid Rock and Audrey Berry’s Relationship Timeline: Find Out Amid The End of Their 8-Year-Long Engagement

Kid Rock and Audrey Berry are no longer together! On February 21, US Weekly confirmed that the couple had called off their eight-year-long engagement. The outlet even claimed that the controversial musician Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, has already moved on.

Another source alleged that the duo separated last year and that the singer has been “venturing into the dating pool.” Earlier this month, Page Six spotted Rock and Rep. Lauren Boebert getting into a cab together as they headed to one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls, celebrating his second term as President of the United States.

It seems like Rock and Berry grew apart after more than a decade-long courtship! Take a look at their relationship timeline, from a whirlwind romance to their engagement.

First Meeting - 2007

The All Summer Long hitmaker met his former fiancée soon after his marriage with Baywatch Pamela Anderson ended in 2007, according to the Detroit Free Press. As reported by Rolling Stone, Rock spotted Berry at a restaurant and was instantly taken by her.

He immediately asked her out and the couple went on their first date in Chicago the following day. That’s how their whirlwind romance started.

Kid Rock’s first public hint at his relationship - 2011

Although the five-time Grammy nominee kept his relationship with Berry private for the most part, he made a rare reference to it in a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan. He admitted that dating someone who is not a celebrity can be a “tough thing to deal with” as it merges two different lifestyles.

However, he said he was willing to put in the effort and consider someone else’s needs for a change rather than being selfish.

When Audrey Berry was Rock’s muse - 2015

The musician’s hit song Johnny Cash was reportedly inspired by Berry. In an interview with Q magazine, Rock admitted that he dedicated one song from his album First Kiss to his long-time girlfriend at the time.

“I like how you don't give a damn / And love me just the way I am,” says the lyrics. He also shared some insights into their low-key relationship, revealing that the couple enjoyed binge-watching much more than going out. "That's relationships, right?" he added.

Rock also revealed their favorite shows to watch together — Hunting Channel and The Blacklist.

Their shared interest in hunting - 2015

Rock and Berry both loved to hunt. In Rock's 2015 Rolling Stone profile, reporter Patrick Doyle revealed that the singer often taught Berry how to shoot stags.“Rock hands a rifle to Audrey, showing her where to aim,” his profile read at the time.

Elsewhere, Rock told Hook & Barrel in 2021 that his rockstar friend Ted Nugent was the one who taught Berry how to shoot bows.

When Rock popped the question - 2017

Berry was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her finger in April 2017 after which some outlets also confirmed the news of their engagement.