Kid Rock and Bud Light controversy explained: What is happening between the two?

Following Bud Light’s collaboration with a trans activist, singer Kid Rock took a dig at the beer band as he joined the ranks of conservatives to denounce the beer giant’s collaboration with TikToker and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

This past weekend, Mulvaney shared a video with her 1.7 million followers to announce her collaboration with Bud Light. In that video, Mulvaney shared that she has just received a box of personalized Bud Light beer cans with her face on it to celebrate “365 days of womenhood”. As soon as she shared the video, social media users started reacting to it. Comments on the videos included praise to recognize LGBTQ+ people as well as criticism over the transphobic partnership. To say the least, it didn't take long for people to lambast Bud Light and its proprietor Anheuser-Busch on Twitter.

Mulvaney was overjoyed, but not everyone was; the most recent collaboration was seen as a means to promote gender propaganda. To put it mildly, it didn't take long for people, including Kid Rock to slam Anheuser-Busch, the company that owns Bud Light.

What happened between Kid Rock and Bud Light?

Though it’s still unclear what happened between the two, but the video was released just after the day the brand partnered with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The 52-year-old posted a 35-second clip on Monday where he could be seen shooting four cases of Bud Light beer in a dramatic protest against the beer. Along with the video, He wrote, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,”. Though Kid Rock didn’t mention Mulvaney in that post, it was a direct jab at the beer industry for choosing to work with a trans activist. Rock has less than 1 million followers on Twitter, but his tweet soon became viral, receiving more than 8 million views.

