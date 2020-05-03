Kids Choice Awards 2020: Avengers: Endgame cast Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson & others virtually reunite

Avengers: Endgame Cast Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others come together for Kids Choice Awards 2020

Avengers: Endgame Cast Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and others virtually reunited for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 on this Saturday. The Marvel stars appeared via video chat to accept their awards and thank fans for their love and support. The annual KCA was initially scheduled to happen in March but the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in the US forced the organizers to reschedule it and make it a virtual event.

As Avengers: Endgame won the Best film award, the Marvel superheroes came together to thank their fans. "Hey, guys! Oh my gosh, this is such a thrill. We are so excited. We are so happy that the Kids' Choice Awards are still happening," Scarlett Johansson said and built up the excitement. "Life must go on. Therefore, the Avengers must go on," Mark Ruffalo said. While Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans engaged in friendly banter about who is the stronger out of them, Robert Downey Jr. joined the conversation.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson received the nomination for the Best Superhero award which was won by Tom Holland for Spider-Man. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were also contenders in the Favorite Movie Actor category which went to Dwayne Johnson for Jumanji: The Next Level. Besides the Avengers: Endgame stars, many celebs such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, BTS group, Ariana Grande, and others graced the show and won awards.

