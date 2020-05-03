Kids Choice Awards 2020: BTS' V & Jungkook leave ARMY spellbound with his English in KCA acceptance speech

Kids Choice Awards 2020 watched BTS bag the Favourite Music Group award. In the acceptance speech, Bangtan Boys V and Jungkook addressed the ARMY in English to leave them weak in their knees.

The Kids Choice Awards 2020 took place this weekend and BTS won the Favourite Music Group award. The iconic orange trophy floated from the US and travelled all the way to South Korea. RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope accepted the award with huge smiles and thanked the ARMY for all their support in the virtual ceremony. Namjoonie kicked off the acceptance speech by saying, "Wow this is amazing. Thank you so much. So happy to get this award.”

However, fans were pleasantly surprised to hear Taehyung accept the award in English. The singer's command over the language has evidently improved. “Thank you for voting for us, ARMY. Your love keeps us going," V said, leaving the ARMY begging for some more Taehyung's English speaking videos.

To top it off, Jungkook also thanked the ARMY in English and left fans weak in their knees. "We miss you, ARMY, so, so much, and hopefully, see you soon!" Kookie said. Jin joined in the speech by adding, "Thank you so much for loving our new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7". Yoongi said, "We are doing great working very, very, very hard on our music,” referring to the band's new album in the making. “Stay safe and connected. We hope everything will get better soon,” Hobi assured, spreading the joy and hope like he always does. ChimChim wrapped up with speech with the words, “Thank you ARMY and thank you Kids’ Choice Awards."

this one's dedicated to the BTS Army congrats on your #KCA2020 win @BTS_twt! pic.twitter.com/zqxXUviyrM — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Soon after Nickelodeon shared the acceptance video, the ARMY began gushing over Taehyung and Kookie's smooth English speaking skills. Check out a few tweets below:

Taehyung speaking English is the Cutest thing ever like sir don’t steal my heart but he already did congrats BTS for the win as hobi said hopefully everything gets better through these hard times #CongratsBTS #BTS #COVID__19 #ARMY #ThanksNICK pic.twitter.com/SQghKLTzIw — zena (@HobisShitu) May 3, 2020

Taehyung i proud you speak english really good pic.twitter.com/5ko1061Uqr — Ujiii⁷ (@Srifuji15) May 3, 2020

TAEHYUNG’S ENGLISH IS SO GOOD your love keeps us going’ HES SO PRECIOUS :(

pic.twitter.com/3tEiql8Iq8 — katie⁷ (@INNERTAEHYUNG7) May 3, 2020

Taehyung's english is my new kink pic.twitter.com/TXgOs4omZy — ⁷ (like/follow limit) (@Inner_Child97) May 3, 2020

"Thank you for voting us armys and your love keep us going" taehyung invented English !! He precious uwuwu pic.twitter.com/aVoRPbJOGr — ⁷ #KTH1 (@luvrosekth) May 3, 2020

Taehyung speaking English is the only thing I want to hear rn

pic.twitter.com/26rR1hW0bC — U_U~ KTH1ISCOMING (@UNSDE0) May 3, 2020

jungkook’s english is so cute pic.twitter.com/iN5W8pNEhl — May⁷ (@Btsmaykoook) May 3, 2020

JUNGKOOK’S ENGLISH HE SPOKE IN TINY IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/ZEovxBWWz3 — (@gcfstarjk) May 3, 2020

Currently breaking down over Jimin's hand softly caressing Jungkook's shoulder as Jungkook talks in perfect fluent English pic.twitter.com/Dr5EYxHzaD — (nsfr) 꾹꾹 ⁷ (@jikookssii) May 3, 2020

“we miss you army so so much and hopefully see you soon” HIS ENGLISH PLEASE HE’S SO BEAUTIFUL

pic.twitter.com/fiVsVvlyaU — jungkook pics (@googiejk_) May 3, 2020

Check out the complete KCA winners' list here: Kids Choice Awards 2020 Winners' List: BTS, Avengers: Endgame, Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift win big at KCA

