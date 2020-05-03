Kids Choice Awards 2020: Tom Holland BEATS Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr to bag Favourite Superhero

Kids Choice Awards 2020 took place this weekend. Tom Holland beat Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson to bag Favourite Superhero award.

The Kids Choice Awards 2020 took place this weekend. The four of the OG 6 Avengers were nominated for Favourite Superhero award. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were nominated for the category. They stood against Brie Larson and Tom Holland. Avengers: Endgame was the biggest blockbuster of 2020, and RDJ along with Evans kissed Iron Man and Captain America goodbye. Given their final run as the Marvel superheroes, you'd expect either one of them winning at the KCA.

However, Holland dropped jaws as he bagged the Favourite Superhero at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. The British actor won the award for his portrayal as the Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Sadly, Holland did not make an appearance or film an acceptance video.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame did win the Favourite Movie award. Apart from the Avengers, Dwayne Johnson bagged the Favourite Movie Actor for his roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. Descendants 3's Dove Cameron beat Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame), Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats) and Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home) for the Favourite Movie Actress award.

Check out the film category of the Kids Choice Awards below:

Favourite Movie

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame -- WINNER

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Favourite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) -- WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Favourite Movie Actor

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) -- WINNER

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

Favourite Superhero

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) -- WINNER

Favourite Animated Movie

Frozen 2 -- WINNER

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) -- WINNER

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) -- WINNER

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)

