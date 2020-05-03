Kids Choice Awards 2020: Tom Holland BEATS Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr to bag Favourite Superhero
The Kids Choice Awards 2020 took place this weekend. The four of the OG 6 Avengers were nominated for Favourite Superhero award. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were nominated for the category. They stood against Brie Larson and Tom Holland. Avengers: Endgame was the biggest blockbuster of 2020, and RDJ along with Evans kissed Iron Man and Captain America goodbye. Given their final run as the Marvel superheroes, you'd expect either one of them winning at the KCA.
However, Holland dropped jaws as he bagged the Favourite Superhero at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. The British actor won the award for his portrayal as the Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Sadly, Holland did not make an appearance or film an acceptance video.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame did win the Favourite Movie award. Apart from the Avengers, Dwayne Johnson bagged the Favourite Movie Actor for his roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. Descendants 3's Dove Cameron beat Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame), Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats) and Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home) for the Favourite Movie Actress award.
Check out the film category of the Kids Choice Awards below:
Favourite Movie
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame -- WINNER
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Favourite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) -- WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Favourite Movie Actor
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) -- WINNER
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
Favourite Superhero
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) -- WINNER
Favourite Animated Movie
Frozen 2 -- WINNER
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) -- WINNER
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) -- WINNER
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
