Kids Choice Awards 2020 Winners' List: BTS, Avengers: Endgame, Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift win big at KCA
The Coronavirus-induced lockdown in the US did dampen the spirits of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020. The annual KCA was previously scheduled to take place in March. However, the COVID-19 crisis forced the organisers to reschedule and today, a special Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together was hosted. Several stars, series and movies were nominated this year. This includes renowned K-Pop band BTS, 2019's biggest blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Netflix's Stranger Things, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Senorita and Ariana Grande.
The winners' list has been announced and it is bound to leave members of different fandoms ecstatic. To begin with, international band BTS has bagged Favorite Music Group. RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V and J-Hope received the award with open arms and thanked the ARMY. Frozen 2 bagged numerous awards, including Favorite Animated Movie and Josh Gad winning Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie. Avengers: Endgame bagged Favorite Movie. On the music front, Ariana bagged Favorite Female Artist, Shawn Mendes won Favorite Male Artist and Billie Eilish took home the Favorite Song for Bad Guy.
Check out the complete Kids Choice Awards 2020 winners' list:
Favorite Family TV Show
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things -- WINNER
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
Young Sheldon
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) -- WINNER
Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
Favorite Male TV Star
Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Favorite Animated Series
ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games) -- WINNER
John Cena (Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader)
Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent -- WINNER
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Favorite Kids TV Show
A Series of Unfortunate Events
All That
BUNK’D
Henry Danger -- WINNER
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Raven’s Home
FILM:
Favorite Movie
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame -- WINNER
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) -- WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) -- WINNER
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
Favorite Superhero
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) -- WINNER
Favorite Animated Movie
Frozen 2 -- WINNER
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) -- WINNER
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) -- WINNER
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
MUSIC:
Favorite Global Music Star
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America) -- WINNER
Tones and I (Australia)
Favorite Music Group
BTS -- WINNER
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande -- WINNER
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes -- WINNER
Favorite Song
“7 rings”- Ariana Grande
“bad guy”- Billie Eilish -- WINNER
“Memories”- Maroon 5
“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X
“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers
“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift
Favorite Music Collaboration
“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello -- WINNER
“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee
Favorite Breakout New Artist
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X -- WINNER
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
