Kids Choice Awards 2020 Winners' List: BTS, Avengers: Endgame, Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift win big at KCA

Kids Choice Awards 2020 Winners' List: Taylor Swift won Favorite Global Music Star, BTS bagged Favorite Music Group and Avengers: Endgame was awarded Favorite Movie at KCA.

The Coronavirus-induced lockdown in the US did dampen the spirits of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020. The annual KCA was previously scheduled to take place in March. However, the COVID-19 crisis forced the organisers to reschedule and today, a special Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together was hosted. Several stars, series and movies were nominated this year. This includes renowned K-Pop band BTS, 2019's biggest blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Netflix's Stranger Things, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Senorita and Ariana Grande.

The winners' list has been announced and it is bound to leave members of different fandoms ecstatic. To begin with, international band BTS has bagged Favorite Music Group. RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V and J-Hope received the award with open arms and thanked the ARMY. Frozen 2 bagged numerous awards, including Favorite Animated Movie and Josh Gad winning Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie. Avengers: Endgame bagged Favorite Movie. On the music front, Ariana bagged Favorite Female Artist, Shawn Mendes won Favorite Male Artist and Billie Eilish took home the Favorite Song for Bad Guy.

Check out the complete Kids Choice Awards 2020 winners' list:

Favorite Family TV Show

Fuller House

Modern Family

Stranger Things -- WINNER

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner, Fuller House)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) -- WINNER

Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)

Favorite Male TV Star

Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Favorite Animated Series

ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games) -- WINNER

John Cena (Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader)

Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)

Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent -- WINNER

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favorite Kids TV Show

A Series of Unfortunate Events

All That

BUNK’D

Henry Danger -- WINNER

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Raven’s Home

FILM:

Favorite Movie

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame -- WINNER

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) -- WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) -- WINNER

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

Favorite Superhero

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) -- WINNER

Favorite Animated Movie

Frozen 2 -- WINNER

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) -- WINNER

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) -- WINNER

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)

MUSIC:

Favorite Global Music Star

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America) -- WINNER

Tones and I (Australia)

Favorite Music Group

BTS -- WINNER

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes -- WINNER

Favorite Song

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish -- WINNER

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Collaboration

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello -- WINNER

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

Favorite Breakout New Artist

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X -- WINNER

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

