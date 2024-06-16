Kieran Culkin Didn't Know His Brother, Macaulay Culkin, Was the Star of Home Alone When He Was on Set

Kieran Culkin recently revealed in an unexpected way that during the making of the classic 1990 film Home Alone, he was unaware that his brother, Macaulay Culkin, was the star. The 41-year-old actor shared this fascinating anecdote with Jesse Eisenberg during a panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival.

From Confusion to Clarity: Kieran Culkin's Journey with Home Alone

Kieran confessed that as a child actor at the tender age of 7, he had little understanding of the movie's plot while working on set. It wasn't until he attended the premiere of the film that he realized his brother, Macaulay, was actually the lead character, Kevin McCallister. Reflecting on his initial confusion, Kieran humorously reasoned that it made sense, considering Mac was frequently on set, implying he must be the lead in the movie.



Surprisingly, Kieran's misunderstanding stemmed from a prank played by one of his co-stars, Devin Ratray, who portrayed Buzz in the movie. Ratray mischievously convinced Kieran that the film was about a next-door neighbor rather than his own brother. Kieran recounted, "I thought the movie was about him. And I'm pretty sure that's because Devin Ratray who played Buzz f----- with me and told me the movie was about him."



Despite his initial confusion, Kieran eventually became well-acquainted with the holiday classic, watching it repeatedly over the years. He even admitted to having the entire movie memorized from countless viewings during his childhood.



In a separate interview with Esquire, Kieran delved into the aftermath of Home Alone and its impact on his family, particularly his brother Macaulay. He expressed empathy towards his brother's discomfort with fame, recognizing the challenges Macaulay faced at such a young age. Kieran remembered feeling sorry for his brother, who had to cope with such high fame at a young age.

The Culkin Brothers: Kieran's Journey Beyond Home Alone

Kieran talked about his experience in showbiz. He said that seeing his brother become famous made him feel weird about success. At first, he didn't want to be as famous as his brother and was nervous about being in the spotlight. But as time went on and he achieved things on his own, like winning an Emmy award, Kieran seems to have become more confident and happy with his career.

In light of Kieran's candid revelations, fans of Home Alone and the Culkin brothers gain a deeper understanding of the dynamics behind the scenes of this beloved movie. Kieran's journey from a clueless child actor to a seasoned performer serves as a reminder of the complexities of fame and family in the entertainment industry.

