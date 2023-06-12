Kieran Culkin doesn't think Roman Roy is okay after Succession series finale, believes he has 'f*cking nobody'

Popular satirical dark comedy-drama television series Succession aired its finale on May 28, 2023, and fans are still not over the finale. The HBO series boasts a stellar cast of actors who also have a lot of thoughts about the endings their characters had. Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy in the show, has opened up about what he thinks about the finale and the way his role wrapped up.

Kieran Culkin talks about Succession series finale

Culkin played Roman Roy in all four seasons of Succession and managed to win hearts with his acting and his unique role. The 40-year-old actor revealed his thoughts on the finale and his experience portraying the character. He revealed that he finds the interpretations people have about the show's ending interesting. Culkin told Variety, "A lot of people just go, 'Well, he's got tons of money — he'll be fine!' Which just isn't really the case for these people."

The 40-year-old added, "I don't think it's as simple as, 'Well, I guess I've got my riches and my martini, I'm fine.' I don't think he's okay. No." He revealed that creator Jesse Armstrong's vision stated that Roman went back to where he was at the beginning showcasing a waste of his time. He thinks the interpretation is cool but he has a different one. "People inevitably do grow when they go through experiences like this. I think he has evolved as a person."

"I don't think he's gained nothing from this. I think there's something he must have taken away from it, whether or not that's for better or for worse," he explained. "I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it's done, and he's out, and they're all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has f*cking nobody. That's it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it's not like we're gonna get together for a beer. He's very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?"

Culkin adds that he loves the "different interpretations" and theories "because all these things can exist at once." He thinks it's great that it ended the way it did because it feels "very much like the end, but there could be more." The actor adds that he is "really satisfied sitting with that feeling of wanting more, and knowing that it's over." When asked about Roman's story with Gerri not being resolved, he responded, "Well, what does 'resolve' mean? If this is a real, human relationship, what does that even mean?"

The actor asked, "Are all your relationships tied up in a neat little bow in your life? It just doesn't really happen that way. I would be unsatisfied if I were given a satisfying resolution there." Succession aired its series finale on May 28, 2023. The show has been a hit amongst the audience with its ability to showcase power dynamics and changing family equations in the corporate world. Apart from Culkin, it featured Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Matthew MacFadyen among others in its talented star cast.

