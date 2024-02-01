Kieran Culkin Opens Up About Working With Ex Emma Stone, Calls Her 'A Wonderful Person'

Succession actor Kieran Culkin and Poor Things actress Emma Stone share a history dating back to 2010, having been in a relationship until 2011, sparked by their collaboration on Paper Man. Their professional ties continued with Movie 43 in 2013.

While Stone has been married to writer Dave McCary since September 2020 and welcomed daughter Louise in March 2021, Culkin has been happily married to Jazz Charton since 2013. They first met at a New York City bar in the previous year and are parents to daughter Kinsey and son Wilder.

Kieran Culkin calls Emma Stone a 'wonderful person'

Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone, known for their past romantic involvement from 2010 to 2011, have reunited for the upcoming film A Real Pain. Stone, who produced the film, collaborated with Culkin, who plays the lead role of a man traveling to Poland after his grandmother's death.

During the January 20 Sundance premiere of the film, Kieran shared his positive sentiments about working with his ex-girlfriend. Speaking exclusively to E! News The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes, he expressed, "She's great. She's a really wonderful person."

Kieran, 41 years old, highlighted the advantages of collaborating with a former partner in a professional setting. He said, "It's nice because you go into a job, and most of the time, you don't really know anybody. But in this case, going in, I'm like, 'Oh, OK, well, at least that part's taken care of.'"

Despite not being familiar with his co-star and director Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran found comfort in having Stone vouch for him, making the work dynamic smoother. He added, "I'm going into a situation where the producers are going to be great. And where the filmmaker will be nice, too. It was good."

Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone's timeline

Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone's romantic journey began after meeting on the set of 2009's Paper Man. Despite their eventual split in 2011, they remained amicable, even collaborating in the 2013 anthology film Movie 43.

Their post-breakup friendship extended to public appearances at significant Hollywood events, such as the recent Critics Choice Awards this year. Kieran, honored with Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Succession, and Stone, awarded Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, showcased their continued camaraderie. Both actors have moved on romantically since their breakup.

Reflecting on their past, Kieran finds it amusing to label Stone as an "ex," emphasizing their strong bond. In an interview with Rolling Stone published on January 20, he remarked, "To me, she's just a really good friend of mine and my wife's. She's lovely and great."

More about A Real Pain

A Real Pain, a 2024 comedy-drama film, marks Jesse Eisenberg's multifaceted role as writer, director, and producer. The ensemble cast includes Eisenberg himself, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, and Kurt Egyiawan. Emma Stone serves as a producer under her Fruit Tree banner.

Premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, the movie follows the journey of two cousins who travel to Poland to connect with their heritage after their grandmother's death. Unexpectedly, their exploration takes an unforeseen turn as they become part of a Holocaust tour, weaving a poignant and humorous narrative about family, heritage, and unexpected connections.

