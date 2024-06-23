Kieran Culkins And Wife Jazz Charton Celebrate Father's Day With Their 2 Kids; Deets Inside

American actor and She’s All That star Kieran Culkin loves his role as a dad. On June 16, his wife, Jazz Charton, posted photos of Culkin celebrating Father's Day on Instagram. The pictures show him playing with their kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, sitting in a field and pulling them in a cart.

A third photo showed Nowhere to Run star Culkin adjusting his daughter's braids as she wore a purple princess dress. On this, his wife Jazz Charton captioned the post by writing, Happy Father’s Day to this DADDY. Considering he didn’t grow up with a good example of what a dad is, he’s really quite good at it.

Kieran Culkin plans time off to be with kids after Sundance Film Festival

In January, well-known actor Kieran Culkin attended the Sundance Film Festival to promote his film A Real Pain. He also told The Hollywood Reporter he was considering taking some time off to be with his kids. Yesterday morning, his lovely wife took the kids home, and then he flew there to meet them. He updated.

“I haven’t had a moment to rest, but I’m really looking forward to getting home. These last couple of weeks, I haven’t been much of a parent, which makes me feel terrible. It makes me feel like I’m not myself. So, I’m trying to look forward to turning off the world for a week and just being a dad to my beautiful kids.” Golden Globe award winner admitted.

Kieran Culkin thanks wife and kids in Emmy acceptance speech for best actor

After winning Best Actor at the 75th Emmy Awards, Kieran Culkin thanked his wife and family for sharing their lives with him and for their two amazing kids. He joked about wanting more children, which made his wife laugh from her seat, noting that she had mentioned they might consider it if he won.

After his speech, Culkin told reporters that he and his wife had been discussing having more kids for a while. His wife had mentioned they might consider it if he won the Emmy. When he later won the Globe, he reminded her of their conversation. At first, she couldn't recall it, but then it came back to her, making her nervous for the entire week.

