Kiernan Shipka on her experience as child actor in Mad Men: That was really intense

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fame Kiernan Shipka is currently making headlines as she opened up about her experience as a child actor in Mad Men. Recently in an interview, the actress talked about how she was too young to know what she was exactly doing. Kiernan played the character of Sally Draper for the show’s entire run from 2007 to 2015, starting from when she was just 7 years old. Talking about her role in the critically acclaimed drama, she went through her parents’ bitter divorce and her mother’s demise.

Kiernan Shipka shares her experience as child actor in Mad Men

In an interview with Page Six, Kiernan opened up about her experience as child actor in Mad Men. The actress was quoted saying, “I’m surprised because I wasn’t really thinking it was heavy duty at the time. I didn’t know anything else. That’s what I did. But looking back, I go, ‘Yeah, well, that was really intense.” She further said that she feels fortunate enough to get that role. “I got really lucky as a kid. Just to be trusted with the performance and not really doubted. And I think in turn, I just didn’t really doubt myself and I found my abilities in ways that I might not have if they were stifled or people tried to shape or shift them in some kind of way. They let me be on that set and I’m so thankful for that”, said Kiernan.

Kiernan Shipka talks about starring in White House Plumbers

Kiernan Shipka is currently starring in the upcoming drama White House Plumbers which is about Watergate burglars E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as they inadvertently toppled the Nixon presidency. In the drama, Kiernan plays the role of Hunt’s daughter Kevan. Talking about the story, the actress said, “I learned so much, delving in there. And learning about the execution and the characters behind the scandal was very surprising. All of it was so shocking. I was so surprised reading every script and the more I learned about it, the more I went, ‘Wait…' It’s a dramatization, obviously but it’s also quite true to the story.”

