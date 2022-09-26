KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel REVEAL being 'cut' from Don't Worry Darling: Got My Check, Got My Man

New tea is being spilt when it comes to the publicised "drama" surrounding Don't Worry Darling! Besides the rumoured on-set tension between director Olivia Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh - it was recently reported that there was a "screaming match" between the two on the sets, which 40 crew members have jointly denied in a statement - KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel are now speaking out about how they were "cut from most of the movie," which released in US theatres last week.

For the unversed, KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel play Margaret and Ted Watkins in Don't Worry Darling, with the former being Alice's (Florence Pugh) close friend, who makes the main protagonist unravel the vicious mystery behind the deadly Victory project. Taking to Instagram, KiKi shared a happy video and two adorable photos of the stunning onscreen couple from the sets of the Olivia Wilde directorial. It was her caption, however, that had everyone talking: "The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life." Taking to the comments section on Layne's IG post, Stachel sweetly wrote, "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now." Their Don't Worry Darling co-star Gemma Chan - who plays Shelley in the psychological thriller film - sent her love, too, commenting with a red heart emoji.