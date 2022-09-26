KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel REVEAL being 'cut' from Don't Worry Darling: Got My Check, Got My Man
KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel play Margaret and Ted Watkins in Don't Worry Darling.
New tea is being spilt when it comes to the publicised "drama" surrounding Don't Worry Darling! Besides the rumoured on-set tension between director Olivia Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh - it was recently reported that there was a "screaming match" between the two on the sets, which 40 crew members have jointly denied in a statement - KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel are now speaking out about how they were "cut from most of the movie," which released in US theatres last week.
For the unversed, KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel play Margaret and Ted Watkins in Don't Worry Darling, with the former being Alice's (Florence Pugh) close friend, who makes the main protagonist unravel the vicious mystery behind the deadly Victory project. Taking to Instagram, KiKi shared a happy video and two adorable photos of the stunning onscreen couple from the sets of the Olivia Wilde directorial. It was her caption, however, that had everyone talking: "The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life." Taking to the comments section on Layne's IG post, Stachel sweetly wrote, "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now." Their Don't Worry Darling co-star Gemma Chan - who plays Shelley in the psychological thriller film - sent her love, too, commenting with a red heart emoji.
On the other hand, Ari'el Stachel shared five endearing snaps from the Don't Worry Darling sets and was all praises for KiKi Layne: "My favorite part of my experience in Don't Worry Darling. This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her. @dontworrydarling #dontworrydarling" Taking to the comments section, KiKi quipped, ""Thirsty the second I met her" Love you. Grateful that God brought us together here." Their Don't Worry Darling co-star Asif Ali - who plays Peter in the movie - joked about the pair's sizzling chemistry: "THE TENSION WAS THICC lol so great working with both of you!" Stachel went a step further and shared a hilarious TikTok video of himself pointing at tweets mentioning how his role in Don't Worry Darling was reduced to that of "a glorified extra." While the video was captioned: "When you end up on the cutting room floor Go see Don't Worry Darling," his IG caption reads, "On Tik Tok. Go see Don’t Worry Darling #dontworrydarling"
Check out KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel's Instagram posts from the sets of Don't Worry Darling below:
It seems as though all the "drama" surrounding Don't Worry Darling just refuses to die down!
Meanwhile, Don't Worry Darling - which also stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll - releases in India on September 30.
