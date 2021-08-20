Kill Bill star Sonny Chiba passes away due to Covid 19 complications

The martial arts and movie communities are mourning the death of Sonny Chiba. Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba, born Sadaho Maeda on January 22, 1939 in Fukuoka, Japan, died on Thursday of COVID complications at the age of 82. His agency and management confirmed his death to Variety, adding that he died in hospital after being hospitalized on August 8 for pneumonia induced by COVID.

The famous actor and martial artist is probably most known to audiences for his roles in "Kill Bill Volume 1" and "The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift." Over the course of his five-decade career, he has received over 200 acting credits. Interestingly, as a martial artist, Chiba holds black belts in the following disciplines: Fourth Dan in Kyokushin Karate and Ninjutsu, Second Dan in Goju-ryu karate, Shorinji Kempo and Judo, and First Dan in Kendo.

The iconic late actor debuted in 1960 at cinema and television under the name Shinichi Chiba. His first appearances were on the Japanese superhero programs "Seven Color Mask," where he replaced the lead actor, and "Messenger of Allah," where he portrayed the main character. His first film appearances were in a series of criminal thrillers directed by Japanese filmmaker Kinji Fukasaku, with whom he worked often, and the sci-fi film "Invasion of the Neptune Men '' in 1961.

Prior to the pandemic, Chiba was scheduled to appear in the film "Outbreak Z," with Jesse Ventura and Wesley Snipes. Meanwhile, “Bond of Justice: Kizuna” will be his last postmortem cinematic role.