Kill This Love, Ddu Du Ddu Du, or Boombayah; Which is your favourite BLACKPINK song? VOTE NOW

BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa), who made their debut in 2016, are one of the most successful Korean girl groups of all time. As we're gearing up for their epic 2020 comeback, vote and comment below your favourite song by the fabulous quintet.
9195 reads Mumbai
BLACKPINK will be making their comeback with a pre-release single titled How You Like That, which drops today, i.e. June 26, 2020.BLACKPINK will be making their comeback with a pre-release single titled How You Like That, which drops today, i.e. June 26, 2020.
It won't be wrong to say that BLACKPINK is one of the leading Korean girl groups whose international fanbase increases every year thanks to their addictive tunes and the members' electrifying personalities. It's hard to believe that it has just been four years since Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa debuted as BLACKPINK in 2016 and went on a rampage to attain global domination. BLINKS have been thirsting for their comeback for almost a year and a half and now and finally, our wish comes true in full force.

While we're just a few hours away from their pre-release song, How You Like That, dropping for BLINKS to devour, let's take a look back at some of their iconic songs to date. Kill This Love comes to our minds first as the track not only managed to peak at #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales but also ranked at #41 on Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, the fiery Kill This Love MV has an impressive 876 million views.

Next up, we have Ddu Du Ddu Du; the stunning music video of which earned BLACKPINK their first one billion views on YouTube. BLACKPINK became the first Korean act to achieve this impressive feat while Ddu Du Ddu Du also peaked at #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales while securing the #55 rank on Billboard Hot 100.

One of BLACKPINK's earlier songs is also up for contention and BLINKS will know which single we are talking about. It's none other than Boombayah, which became the quintet's first #1 song on Billboard World Digital Song Sales and has a massive 882 million views for its charismatic MV.

This begs the question; Which is your favourite BLACKPINK song? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

