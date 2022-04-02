The Kill Room: Pulp Fiction stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman to reunite for upcoming crime thriller

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, who co-starred in Pulp Fiction, are returning in the new comic thriller The Kill Room. It's been 28 years since Thurman and Jackson acted in Quentin Tarantino's landmark crime picture from the 1990s. But, of course, the two performers did not appear on-screen together in the innovatively non-linear Pulp Fiction.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Pulp Fiction performers will reunite once again in this feature film written by Jonathan Jacobson, his first feature film, and directed by Nicol Paone, whose feature directorial debut was the 2020 film Friendsgiving. The plot revolves around a hitman, his employer (Jackson), and an art dealer (Thurman). A money-laundering plot involving the three transforms the hitman into an avant-garde star overnight, forcing them to pit the art world against the criminal world.

Interestingly, Tarantino aficionados will be aware that The Kill Room marks the third time Thurman and Jackson will feature in the same film, since both previously starred in Kill Bill Vol.2, with Thurman as The Bride and Jackson as the piano player Rufus. The presence of Thurman and Jackson in The Kill Room will undoubtedly appeal to fans of Tarantino's groundbreaking '90s masterpiece and his subsequent ultra-violent hitwoman masterwork. However, it seems that the film has more in common with Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill than simply the two actors, as it ventures into Tarantino-esque crime movie terrain, complete with a perhaps Tarantino-esque darkly humorous tone.

The Kill Room has no set release date as of yet. Meanwhile, Jackson recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 94th Academy Awards, honouring his long and illustrious career, which includes films such as the aforementioned Pulp Fiction, other Quentin Tarantino films such as Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, as well as blockbuster films such as several Marvel films as Nick Fury and the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Mace Windu. This was his first Oscar victory in his career.

