Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez Teaser: This true life story will send shivers down your spine

The makers of the show titled Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez dropped its first teaser today and netizens cannot help but be terrified by the true story.

One of the most popular streaming websites will soon be releasing a new true-crime documentary-series. The makers of the show titled Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez dropped its first teaser today and netizens cannot help but be terrified by the true story. Based on Aaron Hernandez, American football's New England Patriots player, the on-the-rise NFL star was convicted of murder and sentenced to life. The new series will delve into Aaron's life and his time behind bars where he eventually committed suicide.

The first teaser trailer was dropped today and it features audio of a recorded phone call between Hernandez and a woman. In the video, we hear him saying, "My whole body's shaking right now," as the female asks, "What happened?" He responds, "You know my temper." Sharing the teaser, the makers captioned it, "Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away?"

Check out the teaser below:

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

Hernandez rose to fame as a New Englands Patriot player but it all came crashing down when he was convicted and ordered to serve a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He, however, committed suicide in his prison cell when he hanged himself from a sheet tied to a window in his jail cell.

What are your thoughts on the teaser? Let us know in the comments below

Read More