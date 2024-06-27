It's almost the end of the story about Killer Mike's arrest at the Grammy Awards. The Grammy Award-winning rapper, real name Michael Santiago Render, got into a fight with a security guard outside Crypto.com Arena on February 4 and was taken into custody during the telecast.

Why Rapper Killer Mike will not face charges?

Due to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office's decision not to press charges, he will not be charged with anything related to the incident. A representative for the L.A. City Attorney's Office, Ivor Pine, stated, "Mr. Render has effectively fulfilled the requirements of the Office's Hearing procedure, which included performing community service. "We have no further comment at this time."

The rapper was held on February 4 at the Grammy Awards venue, after he had just come off stage after taking home three awards—Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album for Michael—so the news shocked the music industry and beyond. Mike was firm on his innocence and that he would be cleared of all charges, along with his crew.

He made this claim in a statement he released two days after the incident, along with other details. Mike said, "As you can imagine, a lot was going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

What exactly happened?

TMZ revealed Killer Mike tried to get over security during a heated argument, requesting to view his televised tickets. The rapper, who was born in Atlanta, will be performing nationally as well as internationally through October. Some of the scheduled venues will be Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

