Killer of the Flower Moon: Director Martin Scorsese says 'I had to make it into a movie' expressing excitement to work with Leonardo DiCaprio

Director Martin Scorsese is known for his movies about gangsters and wise guys. But in his new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, he's trying something different – his first-ever Western movie. This film is based on a real story about murders in the 1920s among the Osage Tribe in Oklahoma. Here's what Martin Scorsese has to say about the film.

At Canne Film Festival, Scorsese stated, “When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the setting, the action — and knew I had to make it into a movie. And I was excited to be reuniting with Leo to bring this story to the screen.” he added, "I always wanted to make a western, but I never did. I loved many of the Westerns I saw when I was growing up and I still do love them—that includes the Roy Rogers films, which were basically made for children, and the more complex films that came in the late 40s and 50s. I responded to the pictures built around the traditional myths of the Western, the myths of the culture, more than the psychological Westerns. But the point of knowing film history is never to perpetuate or repeat, but to be inspired and evolve. Those films nourished me as a filmmaker, but they also inspired me to go deeper into the real history.”

About Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is inspired by true events and tells the story of a love between Ernest Burkhart (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (played by Lily Gladstone). It's a big Western crime story that mixes love and betrayal, and it also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. Martin Scorsese, who has won an Academy Award, directed the film, and he co-wrote it with Eric Roth, using David Grann's best-selling book as the basis for the screenplay.

In the early 20th century, the Osage Nation became very rich because of oil. They were among the wealthiest people in the world. But their wealth attracted white people who cheated, threatened, and stole from them. Some of the Osage were even murdered. Leonardo DiCaprio's team bought the rights to David Grann's book in 2016, even before it was published. They wanted Martin Scorsese, the famous director, to work on the project. This would be their sixth time working together after successful movies like Gangs of New York, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Killer of the Flower Moon: Release date

The film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is scheduled to be released in theaters in North America on October 20, 2023. It will also be shown in IMAX. It was initially set for a limited release on October 6, 2023, before expanding to theaters across North America on October 20, 2023.

