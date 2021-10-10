The Killer: Tilda Swinton joins the cast of upcoming new David Fincher film

Tilda Swinton has been cast with the 44-year-old, Michael Fassbender in the forthcoming Netflix thriller The Killer. However, Fassbender has already been cast in the movie, which is a follow-up to Fincher's last film, the Oscar-nominated look at Hollywood history Mank, which starred Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried.

Meanwhile, the movie, which will be released by Netflix, was supposed to begin filming in Paris this autumn, but it seems to have been pushed out until next year. Tilda Swinton's participation in the project is confirmed by The Playlist, who also reveals that the Oscar-winning actress would play an assassin in the film, which is based on the same-named French graphic book series. The actress confirmed her participation in the movie to the website, as per Just Jared, stating: "Well yes, I think I am [starring in the film]. But that’s next year. That’s a whole other story!”

The Killer will adapt Alexis Nolent's graphic book series, which follows an unnamed killer (Fassbender) who has a "psychological crisis in a world without a moral compass." The original series began in 1998, while the most recent collected edition was released in 2017.

However, Tilda will next be seen in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which opened to great reviews at the Cannes Film Festival. She's also engaged in Wes' next project, a mystery cinematic musical that's now in production and stars Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Interestingly, The Killer will also act as a sort of return for Michael Fassbender. The Irish-German actor hasn't featured in a film since Dark Phoenix in 2019. He is presently working on two projects: the martial-arts comedy Kung Fury 2 (sure) and Taika Waititi's sports dramedy Next Goal Wins.

ALSO READ:Dev Patel thought he BROKE Tilda Swinton’s tooth after he elbowing her on 1st day of David Copperfield filming