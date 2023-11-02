Killers Of The Flower Moon: 7 incredible behind-the-scene details from the Martin Scorsese directorial

Martin Scorsese's latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, delves into a gripping true story set in 1920s Oklahoma. This nearly 3.5-hour epic features Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and Robert De Niro as his uncle William King Hale, as they embark on a dark journey to inherit Mollie's family fortune. The film's authenticity and historical accuracy make it a compelling work of art. However, the magic behind this is unveiled through the following 7 intriguing behind-the-scenes revelations.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio wore butt pads so Robert De Niro could spank him

In one of the film's key scenes, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Ernest Burkhart, makes a significant error in planning, leading to an unexpected moment where Robert De Niro's character, William King Hale, punishes him with a paddle. This scene is particularly surprising because Hale typically delegates violent acts to others. What's fascinating is that De Niro, with genuine force, repeatedly spanked DiCaprio using an actual paddle during many takes. This required DiCaprio to wear special padding beneath his costume to reduce the impact.

6. The federal agent was the main character in the original script

A pivotal shift in the film occurs as flaws in Hale and Burkhart's plot become obvious, signified by the entry of Jesse Plemons' character, Tom White. Remarkably, in the initial script, Tom White Sr. was the main character, mirroring the perspective presented in David Grann's book, Killers of the Flower Moon. In fact, Leonardo DiCaprio was initially cast to play this character.

ALSO READ: Killers of the Flower Moon to The Wolf of Wall Street; Top Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese movies RANKED

5. Osage tribal members advised Martin Scorsese

When it came to translating David Grann's novel to the screen, members of the Osage Nation made sure to ensure cultural precision in the film. Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and Chad Renfro, who served as the Osage's ambassador during the film's production, compiled a team of language, customs, and cultural consultants to assist Martin Scorsese in preserving the film's authenticity.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio's improvised one of the best moments

One of the movie's most memorable and heartwarming moments emerged from an unexpected ad-lib by Leonardo DiCaprio. This unique, unscripted moment occurs when DiCaprio's character, Ernest, meets Lily Gladstone's character, Mollie, for one of the first times. As Ernest approaches her, Mollie, exasperated, mumbles some Osage words in response to his advances. In a delightful unscripted touch, DiCaprio responds with the line, "handsome devil," a remark not present in the original script.

ALSO READ: Killers Of The Flower Moon: Everything you need to know about this 1920s Western crime saga

3. Lily Gladstone didn't have to audition for Killers of the Flower Moon

Advertisement

At the start of the pandemic, Gladstone was on the brink of quitting her acting career when an unexpected email changed her life. The message invited her to meet with the legendary director Martin Scorsese. To Gladstone's amazement, Scorsese selected her to portray Mollie Burkhart, the film's pivotal character, without requiring her to undergo an audition process. This decision was based on Scorsese's admiration of Gladstone's work in the film Certain Women and her ability to convey profound emotions through simplicity and powerful silences, solidifying her place in this breakthrough role.

ALSO READ: Killer of the Flower Moon: Director Martin Scorsese says 'I had to make it into a movie' expressing excitement to work with Leonardo DiCaprio

2. DiCaprio and De Niro are older than the real-life people they play

One intriguing change from historical accuracy in Killers of the Flower Moon is the casting of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who, in reality, are older than the real individuals they play. According to historical records, Ernest Burkhart was a mere 19 years old upon returning from World War I and was only 28 years old when the events surrounding the murders transpired. In contrast, DiCaprio was 48 years old during the film's production, while Robert De Niro, who embodied the 45-year-old William King Hale, is also much older in real life.

1. Scorsese, DiCaprio, and De Niro's first collaboration

While DiCaprio and De Niro had worked together in films like This Boy's Life (1993) and Marvin's Room (1996), they had never worked with Scorsese on a feature film. Even though Scorsese played a crucial role in Robert De Niro's rise to stardom and was an early supporter of DiCaprio's career, the three had never before come together for a full-length film. Their participation in Killers of the Flower Moon marked the trio's first collaboration on a major cinematic project.

ALSO READ: Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio wore butt pads to take 'hitting' by Robert De Niro? Find out