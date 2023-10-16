Killers Of The Flower Moon: Everything you need to know about this 1920s Western crime saga

Director Martin Scorsese is known for his classic movies about gangsters, but he's trying something new with his first Western film, Killers of the Flower Moon. This movie is based on journalist David Grann's nonfiction book about the Osage Tribe murders in the 1920s. For this movie Director Martin Scorsese starring none other than Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Killer Of The Flower Moon: Story plot, release date and streaming details

Killers of the Flower Moon delves into a harrowing series of homicides that occurred on the Osage reservation in Oklahoma during the 1920s. These murders were orchestrated to strip the Osage tribe of their oil riches. David Grann, the author, scrutinizes these killings, the subsequent FBI inquiry, and the underlying institutional bias against Native Americans that served as the catalyst for and sustenance of these heinous crimes.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release in theaters across North America on October 20, 2023, and it will also be shown in IMAX. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and was well-received by critics. Apple and Paramount are teaming up to give the movie an exclusive theatrical release on October 20. While Apple is known for streaming content, they are committed to a more extended theatrical window for this film. In the past, Netflix released Scorsese's The Irishman with a limited theatrical run, but this time, Killers of the Flower Moon will have a more extensive presence in theaters.

Who's Involved?

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers

Genres: Drama, Crime, History

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Writers: David Grann, Eric Roth

Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer

There are several trailers for Killers of the Flower Moon. The first teaser trailer was released in May 2023, narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. It gives viewers a glimpse into the story's origins. The full trailer, released in July 2023, delves deeper into the plot, showing the scheming characters planning murder. A featurette released in September 2023 provides a behind-the-scenes look at the film's story with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

