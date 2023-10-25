Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio wore butt pads to take 'hitting' by Robert De Niro? Find out

Leonardo DiCaprio is famous for giving his all to acting, and he did just that in his latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. In one scene, his character, Ernest Burkhart, gets spanked really hard. But here's the twist! Read on!

Leonardo wore padding to take spankings from Robert De Niro

Leonardo wore special cushioning on his butt to protect himself from the painful smacks. Even though he had some padding, it still looked like Robert De Niro, who plays William Hale, was really hitting him.

Rodrigo Prieto revealed to the Insider during the interview that, “I do remember doing them quite a few times and thinking, ‘Oh, that must hurt,' there was some padding on his butt. But you could tell De Niro was really hitting him. … Leo is game for so much. He’ll do anything.” Rodrigo further revealed to the outlet that the padling scene “was in the first script.” he added, “That was something that was added, and it’s shocking in the film.”

Killers of the Flower Moon: The hidden history of Native Americans

The filmmaker, Martin Scorsese, turned the book Killers of the Flower Moon into a movie. It's based on a true story about what happened in Osage County, Oklahoma. A long time ago, some Native American people were killed because oil was found under their land.

In the movie, there's also a love story between Leonardo's character, Ernest, and his wife, Mollie, played by Lily Gladstone. But the original script of the movie didn't focus much on their love story. It was more about the crimes that happened. Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't supposed to play Ernest at first. He was going to be an FBI agent named Tom White. But he got a different role later, and Jesse Plemons became Tom White.

During an interview with British Vogue in September, Leonardo shared, “We weren’t immersed in the Osage story, there was this tiny, small scene between Mollie and Ernest that provoked such emotion in us at the reading, and we just started to penetrate into what that relationship was, because it was so twisted and bizarre and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Leonardo thinks this movie is important because it tells a part of American history that's often forgotten. It's like an old wound that still hurts today. Lily, who plays Mollie, doesn't want to call this movie a "western." She thinks of it more as a tragedy. It's a sad story that reminds us of a painful time in the past.

ALSO READ: 'I actually met him when I was 12': Hailey Bieber on meeting husband Justin when she was young, calls life with him and pets 'home'

Leonardo DiCaprio's commitment to his role and the film's exploration of a hidden history make Killers of the Flower Moon a powerful and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I sat next to her at…’: When Tom Hiddleston gushed over the ‘charming’ and ‘amazing’ rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift