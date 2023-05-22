Killers of the Flower Moon: Release Date, Cast and More; All you need to know about Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starrer

Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is one the most highly anticipated films of 2023. The 3-hour and 26-minute drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday Night. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation at the festival. Here is everything we know about Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Release Date

Killers of the Flower Moon made its debut on May 21 at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The historical drama will have a limited theatrical release on October 6 and a wide release on October 20, 2023. Taking into consideration that the film is produced by Apple Original Films, it will eventually be available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Trailer

The trailer depicts the blood-chilling murders of the Osage Nation members by white interlopers. In the center of the trailer is the “improbable romance” of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone’s Mollie Kyle. The trailer begins with a scene of members of the tribe dancing at the discovery of oil on Osage Nation land. The trailer is narrated by Ernest as he reads an Osage book. He says, “So many hungry wolves,” the scene depicts a sea of white people passing by Mollie while staring at her.

The trailer shows us fast-cutting scenes of murder, arson, and gunfights. The trailer ends with a group of white people in the frame, who are staring into the camera as Lenorado’s voice presents the question, “Can you find the wolves?”

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of the film reads, In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered after oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and adapted from the nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders written by American journalist David Grann.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Cast

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone play the role of the leads, Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, respectively. The film boasts a star-studded cast with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Robert De Niro, who plays the antagonist, and William Hale. Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser is also a part of the cast. The other cast members include Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, Tantoo Cardinal, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson.

