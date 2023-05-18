Killers Of The Flower Moon Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio teams with Robert De Niro for Martin Scorsese’s film

Killers Of The Flower Moon, the highly anticipated project helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese has garnered attention with its unique theme, and stellar star cast. The movie, which marks the onscreen reunion of celebrated actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is touted to be a neo-noir crime drama set in 1920s Oklahoma and is said to be based on the 2017 best-selling non-fiction book ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’, penned by David Grann.

Killers Of The Flower Moon teaser is out

Ahead of its world premiere which is slated to be held at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the makers of Killers Of The Flower Moon dropped the promising official teaser of Martin Scorsese's ambitious film, on social media. Leonardo DiCaprio is appearing in the role of Ernest Burkhart, who is the nephew of an old and powerful local rancher, (Robert De Niro), and is married to a native woman (played by Lily Gladstone).

The teaser provides glimpses of the local rancher who gets entwined in the Osage Nation murders, which is being investigated by an FBI agent named Tom White (essayed by Jesse Plemons). "There are many, so many, hungry wolves. Can you find the wolves in this picture?" asks Leonardo DiCaprio's character, as he gets introduced in the teaser, hinting that the film is going to be a thrilling, engaging neo-noir crime drama.

Watch Killers Of The Flower Moon Teaser, below:

About Killers Of The Flower Moon

As per the latest updates, Killers Of The Flower Moon is now set to have its grand world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, on May 20, Saturday. The Martin Scorsese film will get a theatrical release across the globe in October 2023, and will later get streamed on Apple TV. Killer Of The Flower Moon features Scott Shepherd, Pat Healy, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Gary Basaraba, Brendan Fraser, and others in the supporting roles.

