Killers of the Flower Moon to The Wolf of Wall Street; Top Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese movies RANKED

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are the biggest names in the industry today, and whenever they've come together to work on projects, it's safe to say that it has created waves with the critics and the fans. Today, we're compiling a list of the two veterans' collaborations to rank them according to our opinion and IMDb ratings.

6. The Aviator

The Aviator is a biopic on the life and career of director and aviator Howard Hughes. Scorsese focused on the most prolific time in Hughes' life from the roaring 20s to 1940. The early 20th century was the time of many aeronautics innovations, pulling people's interest from all backgrounds. Howard, even after finding much success in Hollywood, always saw himself as an aviator first.

For the unversed, Howard lived a troubled life and found himself in numerous scandals throughout his career, but the director doesn't just focus on the misgivings of the character but also his brilliance. Leonardo DiCaprio does a marvelous job of portraying Hughes' talents and innovations, making the audience feel empathetic for the character. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

5. Gangs of New York

The 2002 Gangs of New York stands at an IMDb rating of 7.5. The film follows Amsterdam Vallon, played by [Leonardo DiCaprio], who's out to get revenge for his father's death at the hands of Bill the Butcher. This thrust for justice leads Vallon to the Five Points area of New York City. The 1860s background, paired with a villainous Daniel Day-Lewis, makes the film worthwhile.

4. Shutter Island

Shutter Island may not be on many people's watchlists, but the film is thrilling at its best or a one-time watch at its worst, with an IMDb rating 8.2. The story follows two US marshals, Teddy Daniels [Leonardo Dicaprio] and Chuck Aule [Mark Ruffalo], as they travel to an asylum on a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a patient.

This might be one of Scorsse's most underrated projects, which has slipped under the radar. The heart-breaking twist makes the movie a must-watch.

3. The Departed

The Departed is cat and mouse chase personified. Adapted from a Hong Kong film, Infernal Affairs, a cop goes undercover to infiltrate a gang while an undercover member from the same gang joins the police force. This results in the Tom and Jerry game of the two trying to identify each other for their respective sides.

The film is a delightful watch, as the characters violently try to hunt each other down. The movie stands at a good 8.5 IMDb rating.

2. The Wolf of the Wall Street

The Wolf of the Wall Street is perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's most famous project together. And that is for a good reason. Based on true events, the story follows Jordan Belfort's rise to the top, as he makes his way to the top, becoming a wealthy stockbroker, and his fall after he finds himself in deep trouble with the federal government and numerous corruption scandals.

The movie swept the awards season back in 2013, as it became the talk of the town. It has a solid IMDb rating of 8.2.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

Even if the movie came out only a couple of days ago, it's already gained much praise from critics as well as fans. The film is based on the book of the same name by David Grann, who wrote about the actual story of the murders of the people of Osage Nation.

The story follows the birth of the FBI as they step in to solve the mystery behind the Osage murders once oil is found on their land. The film touches on many important subjects and shows a heart-breaking portrayal of true events. To know more, read Pinkvilla's official review of the movie.

