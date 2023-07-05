Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer: Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio movie promises love, crime and more

Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone is one the most highly anticipated films of 2023. Paramount and Apple released the second trailer of the film on July 5. The much-awaited drama premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It received a 9-minute standing ovation at the festival. Now, the new trailer of the film shows the stunning acting of DiCaprio, Niro, Lily, and others. Check out the below to know the details of the new trailer.

Killers of the Flower Moon new trailer

The new trailer opens with a conversation between Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone). Ernest can be heard saying to Mollie, "You know you got nice color skin. What color would you say that is?" Mollie who is a member of Osage tribe, replies, "My color." Then the scene takes to William (Robert De Niro) who says, "The Osage. They have the worst land possible." But admits that they "outsmarted everybody."

Robert De Niro instigates DiCaprio’s character about the Osage people of Oklahoma. He becomes wealthy through the discovery of oil on their land. Niro then goes on to say to Ernest that the land had oil in it and money flows freely there. He can be heard saying, "The wealth should come to us."

Ernest and Mollie eventually fall in love and become a couple. They can be seen kissing while the trailer shows William saying, "It's just gonna be another tragedy."

Significantly, Mollie says, "I oughta kill these white men who killed my family." In one of the scenes, Ernest can be seen consoling Mollie as he says, "I'm right here." Tom White can be seen telling Ernest that he is sent down from Washington D.C. to see about those murderers.

The trailer shows us fast-cutting scenes of murder, arson, and gunfights. It gives a glimpse into the horrifying reality of the violence inflicted upon the native people of Oklahoma. This leads to Lily Gladstone’s character getting revengeful and declaring, “I must exact vengeance on these white men who took my family from me.”

Synopsis of new trailer

The official synopsis of the second trailer depicts that oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation at the turn of the 20th century. Notably, they became some of the richest people in the world overnight. Needless to say that the wealth of these Native Americans attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. The synopsis ends with, "Based on a true story… ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

For the unversed, Killers of the Flower Moon is a true story based on David Grann’s non-fiction novel of the same name. It tells the story of the murders of Osage people in Oklahoma throughout the 1920s. Scorsese’s film and Grann’s book follow the romance of Enerest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone) and the immense wealth of one Native American nation.

The Apple Original Killers of the Flower Moon has set its wide theatrical release for October 20.

