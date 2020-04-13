Killing Eve: Jodie Comer aka Villanelle reveals how Eve getting shot is symbolic

Now, in an interview, Comer does reveal, that the place where Eve gets shot by her is definitely symbolic as that mark on her body will be a reminder to Eve of what had happened between the two leading ladies.

One of the most highly anticipated thrilling series that fans have been looking forward to is Killing Eve. The cat and mouse chase between the actors Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer's characters have kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who essays the brutal and ruthless Villanelle reveals that post wrapping up season 2, the writer did a great deal of brainstorming to figure out where the bullet hit Eve, which was shot from the villain's gun.

The stunning actress Jodie Comer reveals that Villanelle getting stabbed by Eve in season one becomes a part of her life, just like she gets obsessed with Eve. Now, in an interview, Comer does reveal, that the place where Eve gets shot by her is definitely symbolic as that mark on her body will be a reminder to Eve of what had happened between the two leading ladies of Killing Eve. Jodie Comer essays one of the most chilling villains of the time, Villanelle. Jodie says that she is not aware of how Sandra Oh thinks of her character's journey but, for her, the shooting of Eve is surely important and symbolic.

The villain of Killing Eve offers the lead character a chance to go along with her, but Eve wants to go back home. Jodie Comer's Villanelle does not appreciate being turned down and ends up shooting Eve. Now, all the eyes are on the next season to see whether Eve survives or dies due to the shooting.

