Killing Eve Season 3: Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer's spy thriller will return on THIS date; Find Out

The show, Killing Eve caught the attention of the world audience with its spy versus MI6 agent story. The ruthless assassin Villanelle is essayed by Jodie Comer, while Sandra Oh essay's the MI6 agent who is on a mission to find and stop her. The show's latest season will be returning on April 26. The cat and chase between, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer's characters forms the central idea of the show. The show sees how at a time, Eve becomes obsessed to hunt the brutal spy and killer Villanelle. Now, form the first snaps from the season 3 of Killing Eve, the fans and followers of the show witness the lead actor Jodie Comer, dressed as a clown.

As per the latest news reports, Entertainment Weekly, interviewed Killing Eve's executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle and actress Jodie Comer ahead of Season 3. The fans can expect a twisted tale, in the show's season three. The first two seasons have impressed the fans and viewers across the globe that the season 3 is one of the most awaited shows. The British spy drama is known to be an edge of the seat thriller.

Both Eve and Villanelle are complete opposite and yet drawn towards each other. The story line which once saw Eve trying to hunt and eventually kill Villanelle, continues in a nerve wrecking thriller. Jodie Comer told Entertainment Weekly, that the latest season of the show will see Villanelle with an important theme to follow, which is more like trying to get self control.

