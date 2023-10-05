Kim and Khloé Kardashian stand by Tristan Thompson despite past cheating?; Find out WHY

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have chosen not to completely cut ties with NBA player Tristan Thompson, even after acknowledging his "f---ed up" actions in the past. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, both sisters explained why they continue to defend and stand by Tristan, despite his history of cheating and other mistakes.

Kim Kardashian's Perspective on Tristan Thompson

Khloe said, "I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever. It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend." Kim Kardashian continued, "You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f---ed up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."

Khloé Kardashian's reasons for keeping Tristan in her life

Khloé shared her own perspective on maintaining a connection with Tristan. She acknowledged the sensitive situation they are in, especially considering Tristan's recent loss of his mother. Khloé talked about her commitment to her own moral values, which include being kind and supportive, especially when someone is in need. Khloe said, "I lost a parent, I don’t wish that on anybody. I don't care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need, so everyone does what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says."

