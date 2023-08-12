Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish half-sister Kylie Jenner on her 26th birthday: 'You are the salt of the Earth'

Kylie Jenner brought in her 26th birthday on August 10, 2023, and she spent the day basking in the sun wearing a bikini, hanging out at the beach, and being an ocean lover. Meanwhile, her half-sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian had lovely messages for her. The heartfelt posts won the hearts of netizens as they marveled over the cute throwback pictures and birthday tributes. Here's what the reality stars wrote for their youngest sister on her special day.

Kim Kardashian posts message for Kylie Jenner's 26th birthday

Kim and Khloe posted took to their Instagram accounts to post the sweetest messages for Kylie. The former shared two old pictures of her and Kylie from when the birthday girl was a lot younger and started off by calling her "my baby" and continued with an adorable wish. The 42-year-old further added, "I see these pics and my heart melts! You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life!" Kim states that Kylie has never wavered.

She complimented the 26-year-old's "beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles" and mentioned how she can still hear baby Kylie's voice. Kim concluded by saying that she loves being her big sister and will always be here for her no matter what. Kylie commented, "I love you [emotional face]" on the post. Meanwhile, Khloe's super sweet birthday tribute celebrating Kylie took the cake with how heartfelt it was. Netizens were left emotional after reading it.

Khloe Kardashian's touching wish for Kylie Jenner's 26th birthday

Khloe started off the wish by saying, "To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen." The 39-year-old called Kylie a safe space of love and serenity and told her to never stop being exactly who she is. "You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on. You are the salt of the Earth," the 39-year-old added.

Khloe mentioned how she learned so much from Kylie's patience and ability to trust what life has in store. The founder of Good American continued and said she's obsessed with all her siblings and she couldn't survive without them. She added that they've all changed lives by being themselves and she's grateful to have all these memories with her Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe called Kylie the one who always has her heart reaching for more of them.

She concluded the post by saying that her heart will forever love the birthday girl. Touched by the post, Kylie commented, "I love you soooo much [x multiple emotional face emojis] my mommy," referring to how she considers Khloe to be like a second mother to her. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics rang in her birthday at a beach getaway and posted pictures from her vacation on her Instagram. She included shots of herself in a bikini and a backless dress.

