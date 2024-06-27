Kim And Khloe's Explosive Feud: Nasty Fight Erupts With Insults And Mom-Shaming Accusations

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, viewers witnessed a heated argument between Kim and Khloe. The tension between the sisters, which had been building all season, finally erupted as they exchanged sharp words and accusations, as per TooFab.

In a confessional, Kim expressed her frustration with Khloe, saying, "Khloe has really been pissing me off lately ... and I just want to get some things off my chest and really talk to her and clear the air before we go." This was before Kim's family trip to Aspen, Colorado, where she intended to confront her sister.

Kim and Khloe's mom-shaming accusations fly

The confrontation began when Kim brought up an incident involving her daughter, Chicago. Kim went on, "Khloe FaceTimes me and is like, 'I had to go over to mom's and help get your kids ready and Chicago's hair, the hair gel.'"

Kim felt judged by Khloe about her daughter's appearance and snapped back, "I know her hair looked s--tty, thank you for reminding me I didn't have time to do her f--king hair one night before bed and wash it."

Khloe was taken aback and responded that she was unaware of Kim's resentment. "It sounds like you're dealing with a bunch of your own bulls--t and you decided, to harvest this and build up all this animosity towards me when this is a you f--king problem," she said. Khloe insisted that she never intended to shame Kim, blaming the incident on Kim's own insecurities.

Kim Kardashian criticized Khloe's lifestyle

Kim escalated the argument by criticizing Khloe's lifestyle and comparing her to the character in The Whale. Kim accused Khloe of being overly focused on her children at the expense of her social life. "You need to live your life. You have the world at your fingertips, but you won't go see the world. You won't let yourself go out there and find someone, or even like a group of friends," Kim argued.

Khloe was initially perplexed, believing Kim was calling her physically like a whale. Kim clarified that she was referring to the character's reluctance to leave the home. Khloe responded that Kim was projecting her own problems onto her and criticizing her for being a devoted mother.

Khloe Kardashian decided to join the family trip to Aspen

Despite the heated exchange, Khloe decided to accompany the family trip to Aspen, determined not to let Kim's negativity ruin her plans. However, tensions resurfaced throughout the trip. Khloe sarcastically asked, "Are you gonna yell at me if I FaceTime my daughter?" This remark prompted Kim to launch another round of accusations, claiming Khloe was not present at a recent event because she FaceTimed her daughter from the party.

Kendall Jenner joined the discussion, supporting Kim and questioning Khloe's ability to enjoy herself in the moment. Khloe defended herself, explaining that she needed to inform her nannies about the dinner schedule and mentioning that Kim had also inquired about meal timing.

