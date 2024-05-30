Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Blast Each Other On Fiery Phone Call Which Latter Says Wasn't Aware of Getting Recorded

It was recent that Kourtney Kardashian disclosed on her Instagram page how she didn’t know when the producers of Hulu’s series The Kardashians were recording her explosive conversation with her sister Kim Kardashian in the previous season. Even though Kourtney demanded that the video not be included in the show, it was eventually added because it was “too good not to use.”

In keeping up with the two Kardashian siblings Kim and Kourt's nasty fight, new information has surfaced

Last year, a phone call between the two sisters attracted a lot of attention due to its dramatic nature. Kourtney revealed that she had no clue of their sibling fight being filmed, and when she learned she refused to let the clips go on air. However, that didn't work.

According to Kim, there is a group chat called “Not Kourtney” that involves herself, their other sisters and Kourtney’s best friends. This led to confusion within their family because Kim said that Kourtney’s friends were privately complaining about her.

This resulted in Kim being labeled as a narcissist by Kourtney for having her friends and family against her. The tension escalated when Kim said even Kourtney’s children had also raised concerns. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

It was only Kim who was seen while speaking through speakerphone. As the conversation turned more heated and dramatic, despairing looks filled Kourtney as she started crying after feeling alone and betrayed. Now she accused Kim of turning everyone against her and vented out frustration.

Advertisement

Kourtney later admitted that after every method dropped at hurting her intentionally, this act by Kim was “really hurtful.” On one of the most recent episodes of The Kardashians, Simon listened as their friend revealed that she never knew they were on record during their conversation.

His response upon learning what had happened left him frozen with surprise, "Did she not tell you when she called?" he probed back. In reply to Simon Huck who asked if Kim K told or informed about filming beforehand or during the day, Kourt replied, “No. I just had a feeling that it was filmed after the fact."

However, the Kardashians always maintain this, "You know, we’re sisters. I think people forget."

No bad blood between the older Kardashian siblings Kim and Kourtney

In her confessional, Kourtney talked about how the public reacted strongly to the phone call and said that people often forget they are sisters even when they argue. Kim corrected the idea around her and Kourtney hating each other in her own confessional adding that despite their fights they always have each other’s backs.

Advertisement

Kourtney explained why it seemed like she and Kim would have extreme sibling fights compared to others by acknowledging that many individuals had big fall outs with their brothers or sisters. She reiterated that regardless of all the drama, her relationship with Kim is healthy - “We’re great.”