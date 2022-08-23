Kim and Kourtney Kardashian named among celebs accused of violating water budget restrictions in California

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are among the list of celebrities who have been accused of violating drought restrictions in California. According to Los Angeles Times, Kevin Hart, the Kardashian sisters, Sylvester Stallone, and NBA player Dwayne Wade were among some of the biggest violators of their local water restrictions in Southern California as the state experiences its third year in a drought.

As per the report, The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District handed "notices of exceedance" to more than 2,000 customers based on records obtained from the water supplier. The report suggests that some of celebrities have been accused of violating water restrictions that have exceeded their budgets by more than 500%.

According to LA Times, the Hidden Hills properties of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went over their budget. With Kim's property surpassed about 230,000 gallons, while a 1.86-acre property near Calabasas belonging to Kourtney Kardashian exceeded its budget by about 101,000 gallons.

For the unreversed, water budgets within the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District are tailored to each household with factors such as indoor and outdoor use and "specials adjustments," such as "medical needs" or "caring for horses" in consideration. As per reports, this isn't the first time that celebrities have been called out for their water usage. Previously, Kylie Jenner was also asked to pay a fine for excessive water usage whereas Jennifer Lopez was also among the high-profile celebrities named to have exceeded their water budged back in 2015.

