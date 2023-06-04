Kim Cattrall agreed to appear on Season 2 of And Just Like That only under 2 conditions; Deets here

Sex and the City fans are rejoicing at the return of Samantha Jones in Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That.’ Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha in the series, was missed by the fans in season 1 of the sequel series. The actress decided to opt out of the show after having a very public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. According to a new report, the actress agreed to be part of Season 2 of the series only on certain conditions.

Kim Cattrall’s conditions to appear on And Just Like That

It was revealed that Kin Cattrall would not be returning to the role of Samantha Jones in the third ‘Sex and the City’ movie. The reason for the same seemed to be an undisclosed feud between her and Sarah Jessica Parker. It was later revealed that the cause of tension between the co-stars was that Kim felt like she was not getting financially compensated well enough, considering the fact that Parker was paid more than the rest of the leading ladies. Kim’s character Samantha was conveniently cut off from the series when writers decided to steer the plot in the direction that showed Carrie and Samantha getting into a fight while the latter decided to move to London forever.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news of Samantha’s appearance in the second season of And Just Like That, even if it was just a cameo. A source revealed two PageSix that the actress had two conditions that had to be completed for her to appear on the show. One of the conditions stated that she would not interact with Michael Patrick King, who is the showrunner. The source spoke about the two stipulations, “Kim had two stipulations -—one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.”

The source also revealed that the actress likely got paid a large sum of money for her cameo on the show. They disclosed, “She will have gotten a s–tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim.” The source added, “They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly.” The insider revealed how the cameo came to be by saying, “I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen.”

Candace Bushnell, who is the writer of Sex and The City, confirmed this information when she disclosed, “I’m sure she got paid handsomely … Kim is a grown woman, and she does things on her own terms.”

And Just Like That: Season 2

The official synopsis of the HBO Max show reads The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Season 1 of the show mostly focused on Carrie’s grief at her husband passing away and her friends Miranda and Charolette helping her through it. The trailer of Season 2 of the series shows the promise of Carrie finally deciding to move on in life and give love another chance. The trailer also showed the return of Aidan Shaw, who is Carrie’s ex-boyfriend. Fans are pleased to see the character return and are hoping that the two rekindle their flame.

