Kim Cattrall approves Selena Gomez's iconic SATC TikTok; fans can't stop calling them 'Mothers'

Selena Gomez, the beloved pop sensation, thrilled fans with a delightful TikTok video on August 22, where she cleverly quoted the iconic Samantha Jones from 'Sex and the City.' This lighthearted moment received a warm response from none other than Kim Cattrall, the actress who portrayed Samantha, adding a sprinkle of excitement ahead of the 'And Just Like That' Season 2 finale.

Selena Gomez's SATC TikTok

In the brief TikTok, Selena Gomez playfully reenacted a memorable scene from 'Sex and the City.' She mouthed the famous lines, creating a hilarious interaction where she responded with a witty twist. This creative TikTok also served as a teaser for Selena's upcoming song, "Single Soon," scheduled to drop on August 25. Her fashion sense didn't go unnoticed either, as she sported a stylish plunging orange corset top and gold hoop earrings, enhancing her chic look.

Kim Cattrall's Enthusiastic Approval

Kim Cattrall, renowned for her portrayal of Samantha Jones, didn't hold back her excitement. She promptly took to Twitter to express her approval, punctuating her post with a kiss emoji. The interaction between Selena and Kim created a heartwarming connection, showcasing the enduring impact of the beloved Sex and the City character.

Kim's Fans Join In

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, praising Selena for her playful tribute and her captivating outfit. They applauded her growth and vibrancy in this new era of her career, highlighting the infectious energy she brings to the scene.

Kim's fans also chimed in, sharing their enthusiasm for Selena's use of the iconic Samantha quote. The sentiment was shared that this quote was among the most memorable moments from Samantha's character. Additionally, anticipation brewed over Kim Cattrall's forthcoming cameo in the 'And Just Like That' reboot, adding an extra layer of excitement.

