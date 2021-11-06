Kim Cattrall JOINS Hilary Duff for Hulu's How I Met Your Father; See details inside

Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming HIMYM spin-off series How I Met Your Father. According to Deadline, Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie who is narrating the entire story to her son, like Josh Radnor and Bob Saget in How I Met Your Mother.

As per Deadline, Sophie's story will begin in the year 2021 when she and her group of friends are navigating through life and figuring out their purposes. The group of friends include Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

The series will be written as well as executive produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. HIMYM executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and director and executive producer Pam Fryman are also a part of the series. Adam Londy will be a co-executive producer and Hilary Duff will serve as a producer.

Duff had shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the cast. During the confirmation of the series, Duff had also penned a statement stating that she is looking forward to taking up the role of Sophie. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honoured and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all their genius," Duff said.

