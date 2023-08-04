Kim Cattrall surprises Sex and the City fans with And Just Like That appearance ahead of finale cameo

The wait is finally over for Sex and the City fans eagerly anticipating Kim Cattrall's return as the iconic Samantha Jones. In a nostalgic tease, the current season of And Just Like That gave viewers a glimpse of the beloved character through a throwback friends' photograph featuring Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Fans were delighted to catch a sneak peek of Samantha Jones in the latest episode of And Just Like That, which aired on Max on August 2. While Kim Cattrall's official return is yet to happen, the show surprised fans by featuring her character's face in a throwback photograph from their heyday. The picture, an original Sex and the City publicity image, was discovered by Charlotte as she went through a collection of old photos.

The excitement for Kim Cattrall's appearance skyrocketed in June when she confirmed that she would briefly reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the current season of And Just Like That. According to reports, the actress filmed one scene for the finale, but it was filmed separately from the rest of the cast, and she did not interact with them. Kim later shared on Today that her cameo was shot in just four hours.

"This is as far as I'm gonna go," Kim Cattrall said on the NBC show, firmly ruling out any further appearances on the series. However, fans couldn't contain their joy at the prospect of seeing Samantha on screen again, even if it was just for a brief moment.

A tribute to Samantha Jones

Sarah Jessica Parker shed some light on the idea behind Kim aka Samantha’s cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That. The actress said, "The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have." Samantha's presence has been felt on the show through texts, so showing her face in a photograph was a fitting way to honor the character and give fans a moment to cherish.

Despite the cameo surprise being revealed before the episode aired, Cynthia Nixon assured fans that it would still be enjoyable. She described it as a "very small wave at the fans kind of appearance," adding, "I'm so sorry the surprise was blown but hopefully people will still enjoy it." Fans have been thrilled to see their favorite characters back on the screen, experiencing new adventures while reminiscing about old times.

As fans eagerly wait for each new episode, the anticipation of Kim Cattrall's official appearance is reaching its peak. With her limited cameo, it's a chance for viewers to relive the magic of Sex and the City and celebrate the 25 years of love for the show and its beloved characters.

And Just Like That, new episodes continue to air every Wednesday night on Max, keeping the excitement alive for what's next in the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.