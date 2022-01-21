Kim Cattrall throws shade at Sex & The City reboot in true Samatha Jones style; Thinks it’s ‘trashy’

Kim Cattrall recently threw shade at the Sex And The City reboot–And Just Like That, in true Samantha Jones style. Eagle-eyed fans recently noted how Kim, 65, liked a tweet that called the show's reboot And Just Like That... "trashy" and complimented her new show–How I Met Your Father instead. The tweet read, "So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She's wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!"

While it’s unclear if Kim is appreciating the kind words about her new show or just subtly shading And Just Like That, even the latter won't be surprising as the actress has previously shown her displeasure for the reboot online.

If you didn't know, post the release of the HBO reboot last month, she liked several tweets that criticised the show. One that read, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet." In January, she liked another tweet that read, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall."

The reboot stars all her former castmates including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Her character's absence was addressed in its first episode by saying Samantha was now living in London. Carrie later explained that Samantha dropped her as a friend after Carrie dropped Samantha as her publicist.

Also read: Here's how Kristin Davis plans on using her show Sex and the City as a teaching tool for her children