Kim Cattrall to reprise iconic role as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That...’ season 2

Kim Cattrall, known for her portrayal of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, is set to return to the beloved franchise in the second season of 'And Just Like That...'. MAX confirmed that the 66-year-old actress will make a cameo appearance, reprising her iconic character. Although Cattrall previously expressed disinterest in being part of the reboot, her unexpected return has sparked excitement among fans.

Surprise cameo in Season 2 finale

Cattrall's appearance as Samantha Jones will reportedly occur in the season 2 finale of 'And Just Like That...'. The character is said to have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. The cameo was filmed on March 22 in New York City, with Cattrall not interacting with the other stars of the series or the show's creator, Michael Patrick King. However, she was styled by the renowned Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for her appearance.

A Reversal of previous statements

Cattrall had previously made it clear that she had not been asked to be part of the revival series. In an interview with Variety, she stated that she found out about the reboot through social media and was not involved in the decision-making process. Sarah Jessica Parker also confirmed that they did not approach Cattrall for a return. However, King had hinted last year that Samantha would be part of the upcoming season, keeping fans hopeful for a potential reunion. Despite past differences and Cattrall's public statements about not wanting to return, her unexpected cameo has surprised and delighted fans.

'And Just Like That...' season 2, featuring Kim Cattrall's anticipated cameo as Samantha Jones, is set to premiere on June 22 on MAX. While details about the upcoming season remain scarce, Michael Patrick King has expressed his intention to bring all the characters together in a more integrated storyline. Cattrall's return marks a significant moment for the revival series, as fans eagerly await the reunion of the beloved cast. With the unexpected turn of events, viewers are excited to see how the dynamic between Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones will unfold in this new chapter of 'And Just Like That...'.

