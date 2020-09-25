  1. Home
Kim Go Eun Instagram: From birthday to The King: Eternal Monarch pics ft Lee Min Ho, MOST liked photos of 2020

Kim Go Eun's Instagram is a potpourri of photos from The King: Eternal Monarch, personal life and more. Check out the most liked photos of The King: Eternal Monarch star in 2020.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 03:52 pm
Kim Go Eun's Instagram is a potpourri of photos from The King: Eternal Monarch, personal life and moreKim Go Eun Instagram: From birthday to The King: Eternal Monarch pics ft Lee Min Ho, MOST liked photos of 2020
After she delivered a chirpy performance in Goblin, Kim Go Eun won us over with her badass yet endearing act in The King: Eternal Monarch. As we eagerly wait for the actress to return to the screen - big or small - with a series or movies, the actress has been treating fans with photos from time to time via Instagram. Her social media account boasts over 3.6 million followers from across the world. She presents a potpourri of personal and professional photos and videos. 

While all her posts have received love but there were a few photos that were showered with more love. So, here's a look at Kim Go Eun's most-liked Instagram photos of 2020. Note: This doesn't include professional photoshoots, magazine covers shared and videos. The stats were taken as on September 24. 

Kim Go Eun birthday: 

The Cheese in the Trap star turned 29 in July this year. On the occasion, she shared a bunch of photos from the celebrations where she cut a number of cakes and shared a glimpse of the birthday gifts she received. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

모두 너무 감사해요 사랑합니다

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

The King: Eternal Monarch: 

Kim Go Eun won everyone's heart with her portrayal as the detective. She shared a few glimpses from the episode on her Instagram account when the series was airing. These include photos with Lee Min Ho, Jung Eun Chae and other cast members, Few of these photos garnered over a million likes. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

오늘도 #더킹영원의군주 함께해요 우리

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

그동안 #더킹영원의군주 를 사랑해주셔서 감사했습니다 정말로

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

우리 오늘도 더킹과 함께해 보아요 #더킹영원의군주

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

Ruling the frame! 

Her most liked photos also feature three solo photos of the actress, oozing the bawse-lady vibes! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

언제였던가.. 식혜보고싶었다..

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

Bonjour Paris! 

Kim Go Eun shared a throwback picture from her trip to Paris a couple of months ago which also racked in over a million likes. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

언제였더라...

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

