Kim Go Eun Instagram: From birthday to The King: Eternal Monarch pics ft Lee Min Ho, MOST liked photos of 2020

Kim Go Eun's Instagram is a potpourri of photos from The King: Eternal Monarch, personal life and more. Check out the most liked photos of The King: Eternal Monarch star in 2020.

After she delivered a chirpy performance in Goblin, Kim Go Eun won us over with her badass yet endearing act in The King: Eternal Monarch. As we eagerly wait for the actress to return to the screen - big or small - with a series or movies, the actress has been treating fans with photos from time to time via Instagram. Her social media account boasts over 3.6 million followers from across the world. She presents a potpourri of personal and professional photos and videos.

While all her posts have received love but there were a few photos that were showered with more love. So, here's a look at Kim Go Eun's most-liked Instagram photos of 2020. Note: This doesn't include professional photoshoots, magazine covers shared and videos. The stats were taken as on September 24.

Kim Go Eun birthday:

The Cheese in the Trap star turned 29 in July this year. On the occasion, she shared a bunch of photos from the celebrations where she cut a number of cakes and shared a glimpse of the birthday gifts she received.

The King: Eternal Monarch:

Kim Go Eun won everyone's heart with her portrayal as the detective. She shared a few glimpses from the episode on her Instagram account when the series was airing. These include photos with Lee Min Ho, Jung Eun Chae and other cast members, Few of these photos garnered over a million likes.

Ruling the frame!

Her most liked photos also feature three solo photos of the actress, oozing the bawse-lady vibes!

Bonjour Paris!

Kim Go Eun shared a throwback picture from her trip to Paris a couple of months ago which also racked in over a million likes.

